Vermont’s first Pickleball Championship held in Essex

By Jessica Tara
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The first annual Vermont State Pickleball Championship tournament was held at Sand Hill Park Courts in Essex Saturday. On Friday, the men’s division competed. Saturday was the women’s and Sunday is mixed.

There are multiple different age groups, but it is broken down from intermediate to advanced. The event also raises money for the Vermont Recreation and Parks Association.

The proceeds will be used to provide trainings and resources to all the state’s parks and recreation professionals.

“It helps bring the community together and that’s our job at VRPA is just to advocate for parks and recreation and what the work the professionals are doing,” said Jessica Brodie.

The tournament is set to continue through the rest of the weekend.

