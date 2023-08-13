What-to-do: Sunday, August 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what-to-do this Sunday, August 13

The Champlain Valley Quilters’ Guild Show is taking place today at the Forrence Recreation Center on the Clinton Community College Campus. Starting this morning at 10:00 you can join the peaceful quilting on the bluff. It’s the first show the guild has put on since the pandemic. Tammy’s Lunch box will be selling food. Catch over a dozen quilting vendors or participate in the raffle for a beautiful blanket.

Today is the last day of the Deerfield Valley Farmers’ Day Fair. For their 104th year they’ve got truck pulls and horse draws among other agriculture themed competition. Join in on the fun and get some pizza or BBQ from local vendors. Admission costs $5 for children and $10 for adults.

We’re a little far from the sea and islands themselves, but their locals and descendants have graciously brought their culture to Vermont. Voices for inclusion is hosting the second year of the Caribbean Carnival. There’s music from a DJ and Soca Chris to dance to, and food from Jamaican supreme, Kay Chef Tel, Miami Mami and Calito’s popsicles. So enjoy some patties and some music in Essex today from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Admission into the Essex experience is free.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.