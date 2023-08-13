Winooski River Valley rebuilds

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been just over a month since the floods. Those in the Winooski river valley were hit hard, but things are starting to look better. Temporary bridges are being installed to those isolated from the road in Marshfield, and mold sampling is underway in wrecked basements. Harry’s Hardware in Cabot reached its fundraising goal, and the foundation in the back of their store has been replaced. Construction is still underway, but the den is open for business, and headwater restaurant is expected to open in the upcoming days. This week, the final culvert that needed replacing was fixed.

“We’ve been working nonstop, like literally, non-stop, but from what I heard today, that by the end of the day all dwellings should be accessible by their normal roads instead of an ATV trail or hiking trail.” said Daniel Dunham of Cabot

The biggest setback the town is facing involves their fire department. The fire house, which sits on the Winooski river bank, is condemned. The huge blow to the town’s safety infrastructure is forcing the department to scramble to find a place to store their trucks before winter.

