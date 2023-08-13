BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a decent start to the week, with some morning fog on Monday, then it will be partly sunny and pleasant. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but that’s about it. Highs will be in the 70s. A low pressure will then bring rain on Tuesday, especially during the morning. Though it’s looking like a soggy day, flooding isn’t expected. Highs will only be in the 60s, making it feel more like September. Any lingering showers will move out overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry, with highs mainly in the 70s. A few low 80s are possible Thursday. A cold front will then bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening, which will last into Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be partly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 70s, a little on the cool side for mid-August.

The weekend looks good at this point, with plenty of sunshine expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer, with low to mid 80s for highs. Lows will be in the 60s.

