BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is looking fair, with partly sunny skies, and just a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. We’ll have a nice start to the week with partly sunny skies on Monday. An isolated shower is possible. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s.

The week is looking fairly active, but no significant systems are expected. Showers are likely Tuesday, but they will be on the lighter side, so flooding isn’t expected. It will be on the cool side due to the clouds, with highs only in the 60s to low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant, with some sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday, then into the low 80s Thursday.

Models differ with the outlook for the end of the week into the weekend. One points to showers and cooler temperatures, but the other is hinting at hot, humid weather. For now, a few showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

