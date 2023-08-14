How to help
Agriculture officials revisit post-flood crop conditions in Richmond

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont crop recovery efforts are under the microscope as state and federal leaders review cleanup progress.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch will be joined by the USDA under Secretary Robert Bonnie and Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts at a family farm in Richmond today.

They will tour the farm that was damaged by the flooding and highlight how the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped Vermonters rebuild their farms.

In Washington, the Biden Administration wants to rebuild a more resilient food system in the face of climate change.

