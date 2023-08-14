Agriculture officials revisit post-flood crop conditions in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont crop recovery efforts are under the microscope as state and federal leaders review cleanup progress.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch will be joined by the USDA under Secretary Robert Bonnie and Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts at a family farm in Richmond today.

They will tour the farm that was damaged by the flooding and highlight how the U.S. Department of Agriculture helped Vermonters rebuild their farms.

In Washington, the Biden Administration wants to rebuild a more resilient food system in the face of climate change.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.