BFA Fairfax gets ready for second year of Chinese culture and language program

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at BFA Fairfax will have the chance to experience a new culture this school year.

It’s all thanks to a program that brings an exchange teacher from a Chinese-speaking country to teach Mandarin, among other things.

The Teachers of Critical Language Program is a national organization that funds an international teacher to spend a year at a rural school so students can broaden their cultural horizons. BFA Fairfax is about to embark on year two of their Chinese Language and Culture program.

“We want to open opportunities for them to travel and experience other cultures, and sometimes it’s hard in rural Vermont. The more we can bring to them, the bigger their world gets,” said BFA Fairfax Principal Liz Noonan.

Roughly 100 5th-grade, 6th-grade, and high school students at BFA Fairfax studied Mandarin for the first time last school year, thanks to a teacher from Taiwan joining the community.

Principal Liz Noonan and teaching coach Jensen Welch say students can opt into language education, but last year’s teacher did a great job educating students in a range of other classes about cultural instruction and information about different countries in Asia.

“She was so open-minded with our students and got them to engage, and they were speaking Mandarin. She hosted a community night where it was our biggest event since COVID,” said Noonan.

Visa regulations only allow teachers to stay for one year. This school year, a new teacher from China will be joining. The Fairfax educators say there’s a lot of positive energy already established and they’re looking forward to building on the foundation.

“The students get to continue to build on their skills. It’s exciting for our kids because so many of them have signed up and kids that didn’t take Mandarin last year are excited to get in this year because it has that sort of rolling momentum going,” said Noonan.

Burlington-based organization SPIRAL International partners with schools to support the program and the teacher making the transition.

Sydney Estey-Dedell is the program and outreach coordinator who says they worked with a school administering an Arabic program last year in addition to Mandarin Chinese at BFA Fairfax. This year, BFA Fairfax will be the only school administering the program.

“It’s so important for students to have not only the language skills, but the cultural exposure, the kind of the global exposure to feel comfortable in a global world as a global citizen,” said Estey-Dedell.

Estey-Dedell says in the last 10-15 years, there’s been a huge push for teaching Chinese languages in the United States.

“In Vermont, this is challenging because schools are small, communities are small, and budgets are limited. It’s hard to find Chinese teachers here in Vermont, but they are building towards a long-term sustainable language program,” said Estey-Dedell.

BFA Fairfax hopes to get around 120 students enrolled in Mandarin this school year.

