A boating accident leaves one woman in the hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bridport woman is facing life-threatening injuries this morning after a boating accident on Lake Champlain.

Police say on Sunday night, 61-year-old Lydia Vorsteveld was swimming in Arnold Bay in Panton when she was struck by a moving vessel.

She was air-lifted to UVM Medical Center after the accident.

According to Vermont State Police, the operator was 49-year-old Gerald Vorsteveld, who was arrested for suspicion of boating under the influence.

He was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.