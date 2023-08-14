A boating accident leaves one woman in the hospital
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bridport woman is facing life-threatening injuries this morning after a boating accident on Lake Champlain.
Police say on Sunday night, 61-year-old Lydia Vorsteveld was swimming in Arnold Bay in Panton when she was struck by a moving vessel.
She was air-lifted to UVM Medical Center after the accident.
According to Vermont State Police, the operator was 49-year-old Gerald Vorsteveld, who was arrested for suspicion of boating under the influence.
He was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.