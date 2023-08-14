City of Montpelier takes over flood debris cleanup

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Debris has littered roads and sidewalks in Vermont’s capitol city for the days and weeks after the flooding. Now, Montpelier is changing who is taking out the trash.

Ceres and Tetra Tech were contracted through the state Department of Public Safety to monitor and remove debris.

Starting today, the city is taking over and will be collecting items including white goods and electronics that are banned from the landfill. White goods include washers and dryers, refrigerators, and dishwashers.

The waste removal is only for items impacted by the flooding. Friday is the last day the city will collect debris.

