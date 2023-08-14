How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

City of Montpelier takes over flood debris cleanup

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Debris has littered roads and sidewalks in Vermont’s capitol city for the days and weeks after the flooding. Now, Montpelier is changing who is taking out the trash.

Ceres and Tetra Tech were contracted through the state Department of Public Safety to monitor and remove debris.

Starting today, the city is taking over and will be collecting items including white goods and electronics that are banned from the landfill. White goods include washers and dryers, refrigerators, and dishwashers.

The waste removal is only for items impacted by the flooding. Friday is the last day the city will collect debris.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
St. Johnsbury police arrest alleged fentanyl trafficker
Jared Parks
Fair Haven police arrest man for domestic violence and kidnapping
Ryan Cross, 34, Burlington has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6
Burlington police search for missing man
file
Police investigate fatal crash in Mendon
Police say a Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday. - File photo
Vermont man dies after warehouse accident

Latest News

Lake Champlain boat
A boating accident leaves one woman in the hospital
A Bridport woman is facing life-threatening injuries this morning after a boating accident on...
A boating accident leaves one woman in the hospital
Debris has littered roads and sidewalks in Vermont’s capitol city for the days and weeks after...
City of Montpelier takes over flood debris cleanup
The Bridge Street Bridge in Richmond.
Agriculture officials revisit post-flood crop conditions in Richmond