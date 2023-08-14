Clinton County reminds parents of child vaccination requirements ahead of school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York officials are helping families check off one item on the back-to-school list—immunizations.

The Clinton County Health Department is reminding parents and families that children must be immunized to attend schools in New York.

Experts say that some kids fell behind on their scheduled immunizations during the pandemic.

For families who cant get an appointment before the deadline, or don’t have insurance, CCHD can help.

A clinic will be held this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 133 Margaret Street in Plattsburgh, and it’s just one of many.

Additional clinic dates include:

Monday, August 21, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Monday, September 18, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 21, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Monday, September 25, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

