Green Mountain Transit holding public meetings for bus fare feedback

Green Mountain Transit is asking the public for feedback on plans to resume fares for bus...
Green Mountain Transit is asking the public for feedback on plans to resume fares for bus services. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit is asking the public for feedback on plans to resume fares for bus services.

GMT stopped collecting bus fares during the pandemic, but now says the COVID-era free pass will come to an end in 2024.

Because of this change, they are holding multiple public meetings this week to get feedback from the public on the plans. You can also join two of them via Zoom. Click here for all the details and the draft fare proposal.

