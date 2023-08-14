How to help
Hiker dies on New Hampshire mountain despite life-saving efforts

Authorities in New Hampshire say a Pennsylvania man who suffered a medical emergency in the...
Authorities in New Hampshire say a Pennsylvania man who suffered a medical emergency in the White Mountains has died despite extensive efforts by rescue crews. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
THOMPSON MESERVE’S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who suffered a medical emergency in the White Mountains of New Hampshire has died despite extensive efforts by rescue crews, authorities said.

Jason Apreku, 21, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was hiking with friends Friday when he collapsed on Mount Madison, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. His friends called for help and began CPR while an Army National Guard helicopter was dispatched from Concord.

Severe wind kept the helicopter from reaching the hiker, however, and he later died, according to the department. Crews carried his body to a hut in below-freezing temperatures, and a helicopter brought him and the rescuers off the mountain Saturday morning.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

