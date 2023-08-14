Lake Monsters fall to Norwich in championship game

NORWICH, Ct. (WCAX) - After punching their ticket to the championship game shortly before midnight on Saturday, the Lake Monsters traveled to Norwich, Connecticut to face the Sea Unicorns for a one-game championship series on Sunday.

Vermont struck first, but it was Norwich who tied the game in the second inning, before taking the lead for good in the fifth.

This is the Sea Unicorns’ first-ever Futures League title.

