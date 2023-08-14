How to help
Lake Monsters fall to Norwich in championship game

Sea Unicorns win pitchers’ duel 2-1
Vermont Lake Monsters logo
Vermont Lake Monsters logo(Vermont Lake Monsters | Vermont Lake Monsters)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORWICH, Ct. (WCAX) - After punching their ticket to the championship game shortly before midnight on Saturday, the Lake Monsters traveled to Norwich, Connecticut to face the Sea Unicorns for a one-game championship series on Sunday.

Vermont struck first, but it was Norwich who tied the game in the second inning, before taking the lead for good in the fifth.

This is the Sea Unicorns’ first-ever Futures League title.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

