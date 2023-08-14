Ludlow rushes to fix flood damage and reopen before ski season arrives

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been just over a month since the flooding in July devastated parts of our region, and communities like Ludlow continue to pick up the pieces.

At first glance, it looks like a normal summer in downtown Ludlow. But taking a closer look, there are plenty of signs this town is still healing.

Cara Philbin was woken up in the middle of the night when the flooding started here that second week in July.

“By a neighbor pounding on my door saying my car was about to float away,” Philbin said.

The water left a wake of destruction, washing out roads, vital infrastructure, homes and businesses.

Philbin is a reporter for the Chester Telegraph and has been writing about the disaster, including updates on the mixed-used commercial building in the center of town.

“Like many of the other businesses in town, their electrical was completely destroyed. So, that is part of the hold up with getting people back in their units,” Philbin said.

The Subway, which appears to be knocked completely off its foundation, also remains closed. But other businesses are bouncing back.

“We’ve been in here ever since cleaning up but by the end of that week, that flood week, we had all the carpets pulled,” Tom Favro said.

Favro manages Northern Ski Works. Luckily, only a couple of inches of water entered the shop.

“I mean we are all kind of our own little island because we are dealing with our own businesses, but yeah, I thought it was really great the responses, how fast it happened. The contractors cleaning out the roads,” Favro said.

“Most of our roads are back to, you know, we are going to call it permanent temporary fix,” Ludlow Municipal Manager Brendan McNamara said.

A temporary to-go grocery store has been set up in the parking lot of the flooded-out Shaws. The swamped wastewater treatment plant is back to about 50% capacity. Long-term fixes there will likely surpass $10 million. The goal right now is to build capacity for the pending ski traffic.

“When we start to get snow, we swell to 30,000-40,000 people in town on a weekend,” McNamara said.

Ball games will likely not be taking place at the Little League field anytime soon, but a “Ludlow Strong” sign is a reminder that brighter days lie ahead.

“It’s blown me away how people take care of each other and it reminds me of why I moved here in the first place,” Philbin said.

Of course, that all-important ski season is right around the corner and town officials say it is really a race against the clock to open as much as possible before the snow flies.

