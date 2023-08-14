New York judge extends ban on cannabis licenses

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York judge has extended the ban on cannabis licenses for another two weeks while a legal challenge plays out in court. That’s according to multiple media reports.

The news from Friday’s hearing in Ulster County was a blow to advocates for the state’s growing marijuana market.

Last week, we heard from a North Country business manager who said they are in a holding pattern because of the lawsuit that challenges New York’s rollout of marijuana retail licenses, claiming the state is prioritizing the wrong applicants.

