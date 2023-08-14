North Country leaders ask Hochul to veto bill to change election law

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country leaders and advocates are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto an election bill that was passed by the Legislature at the end of the session.

The bill would force counties to hold most elections on even-numbered years to coincide with national elections.

Supporters argue national election cycles have higher voter turnout, therefore, increasing the number of voters for local races, too. Authors of the bill also say the change would help counties save money when it comes to administering elections.

However, Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo says the county would still have to hold elections in odd years and that the bill would erase local voices.

“Is a tad bit upsetting that the state of New York decides when our local elections should be because I know with 100% certainty here in Clinton County that the local voices, the local campaigns will be muted if they have to compete with state and national politics,” Zurlo said.

A spokesperson with Gov. Hochul’s office tells us they will review the legislation.

