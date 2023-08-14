Northern New York woman arrested in murder of Indian Lake man
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a North Country woman killed a man in Indian Lake.
Ann Favro, 57, of Saranac Lake, faces a charge of second-degree murder.
New York state police say they responded to a report of shots fired Saturday just after 8 p.m. on Big Brook Road in Hamilton County.
Troopers say when they arrived, David Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake, was dead.
Favro was arrested after a traffic stop. She’s being held without bail.
Police say the investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 518-873-2750.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.