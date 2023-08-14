How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Northern New York woman arrested in murder of Indian Lake man

Police say a North Country woman killed a man in Indian Lake. - File photo
Police say a North Country woman killed a man in Indian Lake. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a North Country woman killed a man in Indian Lake.

Ann Favro, 57, of Saranac Lake, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

New York state police say they responded to a report of shots fired Saturday just after 8 p.m. on Big Brook Road in Hamilton County.

Troopers say when they arrived, David Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake, was dead.

Favro was arrested after a traffic stop. She’s being held without bail.

Police say the investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 518-873-2750.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
St. Johnsbury police arrest alleged fentanyl trafficker
Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Jared Parks
Fair Haven police arrest man for domestic violence and kidnapping
Ryan Cross, 34, Burlington has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6
Burlington police search for missing man
file
Police investigate fatal crash in Mendon

Latest News

Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Green Mountain Transit is asking the public for feedback on plans to resume fares for bus...
Green Mountain Transit holding public meetings for bus fare feedback
Unique art that's gender-balanced. Plus, a COVID update from the state's health commissioner,...
You Can Quote Me: Aug. 13, 2023
Donald Hurley
Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police