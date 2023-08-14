Northern New York woman arrested in murder of Indian Lake man

INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a North Country woman killed a man in Indian Lake.

Ann Favro, 57, of Saranac Lake, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

New York state police say they responded to a report of shots fired Saturday just after 8 p.m. on Big Brook Road in Hamilton County.

Troopers say when they arrived, David Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake, was dead.

Favro was arrested after a traffic stop. She’s being held without bail.

Police say the investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 518-873-2750.

