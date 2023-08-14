How to help
Police identify driver killed in Mendon crash

Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.
Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Route 4.

Vermont State Police say Stephen Marcoulier, 62, of Ashby, Massachusetts, was headed east when he crashed into a guardrail, crossed back into the travel lane and hit another car, and flipped his van.

Police say Marcoulier died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

No one in the second vehicle was injured.

Police are still investigating. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

