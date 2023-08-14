Rafters rescued out of river in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A family had to be assisted out of the Winooski River in Richmond after they were stranded when rushing waters overturned their raft.

First responders say the family was rafting down-river when the water picked up. Their raft hit a tree, flipped over and they all went underwater.

Thankfully, they were able to swim to a nearby island but were stuck there until rescue trams arrived.

They were all brought back to the bank safely, but rescuers say they were lucky because the recent flooding has made the area’s waters much more dangerous.

“With all the rain that we’ve had recently, and the ground being waterlogged, it doesn’t take much for us to be in a flood state again. This river is still high. It’s still moving rapidly. There are still propane tanks floating down the river as we got here today from the floods so people should really be on the ball if they’re out recreating in the river with the current water conditions as high as they are right now,” said Mike Cannon, the team leader of Colchester Technical Rescue.

Rescuers say they recommend anyone who is out on the water make sure to take the proper safety precautions like wearing life jackets.

