Rally at Burlington City Hall in support of former racial equity director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rally was held at City Hall in Burlington on Monday in support of Tyeastia Green, the former director of the Burlington Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging office.

It follows a report from the city last week detailing apparent mismanagement by Green in the planning of the city’s Juneteenth 2022 celebration. That report spurred Green to call Mayor Miro Weinberger a white supremacist.

Approximately four dozen people who were at the rally then headed into City Hall for the Burlington City Council meeting. Many of them will be speaking during the public comment period.

The rally was to stand up against what organizers are calling racist and sexist attacks and defamation of former REIB director Tyeastia Green and Casey Ellerby, who was in charge of planning Juneteenth 2022.

The speeches were impassioned, calling for Mayor Weinberger to resign amid a white supremacist culture.

Monday afternoon, Progressive councilors released a memo detailing why they believe commissioning the report could have been a result of bias on behalf of the administration. City Councilor Zoraya Hightower spoke with me about the release of that response memo.

“It was just really hard to read the memo that was written. It was just really clear in some spots it was supposed to be an objective memo and it doesn’t come across that way, it felt like it was a one-sided story. I’m not sure that the audit itself was really objective, so it felt like there needed to be another formal factual review of what happened, so this memo is that,” said Hightower, P-Burlington City Council.

Many people who were at the rally Monday planned to speak at the City Council meeting.

