UVM adding new housing for undergrads on campus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is adding new housing for undergrads.

Monday, UVM announced a public-private partnership to build a new apartment complex on the east side of the main campus.

The Catamount Woods complex will house 540 undergrads. It will be located near the southern edge of Centennial Woods.

The university says it already owns the land, which is currently being leased to the Doubletree Hotel to use as a parking lot.

It’s expected to cost about $100 million with a quarter of that investment coming from the university.

The goal is to break ground early next year and have it ready for students by the fall of 2025.

It’s the latest in the university’s efforts to address Burlington’s housing crunch by building its own.

Other developments in South Burlington’s City Center are already underway.

