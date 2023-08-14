How to help
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll

The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by the landowners.
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by the landowners.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - We told you earlier this summer about a Danish artist who installed a larger-than-life wooden troll in the woods in South Londonderry.

Now, the town says it’s hearing the trail has been closed by the landowners.

The word in town is it’s because there was too much traffic.

Danish artist’s latest troll installation in South Londonderry

