Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces a slew of charges after troopers say he was driving erratically and trying to elude police in Shaftsbury.

Vermont state police were called to reports of an erratic driver on Route 7A at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers said they saw the driver commit several traffic offenses, but he refused to stop for police and sped off.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted in Arlington. Police say they eventually found the driver trying to steal things from people’s properties on Old Mill Road.

Police say Donald Hurley, 31, of Bennington, resisted arrest but they were finally able to take him into custody. He faces charges including grossly negligent operation, eluding police, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

Hurley was ordered held on $25,000 bail at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility while he awaits a court date.

