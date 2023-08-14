How to help
Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant

Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for...
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for the death of a baby in 1992 that was found floating in the Catawba River.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in a 31-year-old cold case involving the death of an infant.

According to the York County Solicitor’s Office, 50-year-old Stacy Rabon, of Rock Hill, S.C., was found guilty Friday on the charge of homicide by child abuse for the death of a baby in 1992 that was found floating in the Catawba River. The jury was hung on the charge of murder, WBTV reports.

The body of a baby was found floating on the Catawba River between Rock Hill and Fort Mill on Aug. 12, 1992. She was only hours old when she died. The baby was found wrapped in a bed sheet inside of a plastic shopping bag by a swimmer near the Highway 21 Bridge.

She had stab wounds, but the coroner’s report determined that death was the result of suffocation, not drowning or the stabbings.

Detectives reexamined the case in October 2020 and were able to submit DNA from the bed sheet that held the baby to the York County Forensic Biology Lab for testing. Results from this DNA testing identified Rabon as a suspect, and deputies were eventually able to obtain a warrant for her arrest for homicide by child abuse.

In 1992, the baby was named Angel Hope, rather than Baby Jane Doe, by members of the community, who also paid for her burial expenses. She is buried at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Section 4, in Rock Hill.

Sentencing on the homicide by child abuse conviction will be on Aug. 21, the York County Solicitor’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

