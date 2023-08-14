BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We started the week on a pleasant note weather-wise, and while we do have some more wet weather headed our way Tuesday, this won’t be a soaker of a week by any means. Clouds increase tonight, but we stay dry through most of the overnight hours.

Rain begins to move in from the south during the early morning hours Tuesday. The heaviest rain with that system will stay south of us, but will still bring some wet weather to the area, mainly south and mainly during the first half of the day. The main idea with this batch of rain is that totals will be highest across far southern Vermont, and decrease sharply as you head north.

Far southern areas could see a half inch to as much as an inch of rain through Tuesday, meanwhile central and northern areas could see anywhere from not much of any measurable rain, to a half inch depending on how the low pressure system tracks. Regardless, it won’t be enough to cause flooding, just another nuisance batch of rain we don’t need.

Some lighter, scattered showers will likely linger through the rest of Tuesday, and there’s the potential for another push of showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but the rest of the mid-week period is looking dry and pleasant. If anyone sees any sun Tuesday, it would be in northern areas. Those locations have the best chance to see temperatures get into the 70s, but areas that stay cloudy and showery can expect to see temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s.

Another round of showers and storms is likely on Friday, but as of right now, next weekend is looking nice. Temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year through the week, ranging from the 70s to low 80s each day depending on how much sun is in the forecast.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

