BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! After a weekend with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, we are talking about nice weather to kick off the workweek. Through our Monday, we should see a mixture of sunshine and fair weather clouds. Temperatures today will climb into the low and mid-70s. Tonight, clouds and rain showers begin to fill in from south to north with overnight lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and rain showers. Tuesday morning looks to feature more moderate widespread rain, while Tuesday afternoon features more in terms of scattered showers. Afternoon highs will be a tad cooler, with most communities stuck in the 60s. Most are looking at between .25″ and .75″ of new rain, so widespread flash flooding is not a concern.

Wednesday morning could feature a few leftover showers that should make their departure through the day. Thursday will feature more dry time and sunshine before another round of showers and storms look to move in Thursday night into Friday. The good news, the weekend looks mainly dry, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.

Have a great week!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.