Alleged burglar barricaded in Burlington garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are outside a home in the city’s New North End where an alleged burglar is barricaded inside a garage.

Police say they got a call from a homeowner on Killarney Drive reporting a possible burglary in progress caught on a home surveillance camera.

When officers arrived, they say that’s when the person barricaded themself in the garage.

The Burlington Police Department’s crisis negotiation team was at the scene Tuesday evening.

WCAX News has a crew at the scene gathering more details.

