Are Vermont farmers’ efforts to fight phosphorus runoff helping Lake Champlain?

FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - This ultra-wet summer has sent ever more stormwater runoff into Lake Champlain. And that has only added to the uphill battle to reduce phosphorus contamination that damages the lake’s health.

Tim Magnant at Bridgeman View Farm has been working to figure out the best way to protect his Franklin, Vermont, farm from the elements for more than a decade.

“We try to do basically all those kinds of practices to try to save our soil and keep our water clean and, and help with the end goal of being a cheaper way to practice ag,” Magnant said.

Some tactics include creating a grass waterway to help water move through his farm without disturbing the crops. Other practices include no-till farming where the soil remains relatively undisturbed from year to year to help create a structure that holds the topsoil on the land, instead of it washing away during storms.

“I’m trying to hold my topsoil. Topsoil is what grows a healthy, nutritious crop. And that’s what we want to make healthy, nutritious milk on a dairy farm like I am. You gotta grow healthy, nutritious crops. So that’s kind of the bottom line of why I do it,” Magnant said.

He believes most farmers are on board with more of these best practices. However, the lake is still experiencing negative impacts from decades of phosphorus build-up that spur toxic cyanobacteria blooms.

“It’s not going to be an overnight success story, but it’s evolving very quickly the number of people engaged in practices, the number of supporting agencies and staff and nonprofits that are engaged in the conversation are increasing,” said Scott Magnan of the Farmer’s Watershed Alliance.

Down the road from Bridgeman View Farm is a site on the Rock River where the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain have been working for years to develop better farming practices. Despite those efforts, biweekly testing of sites along the Rock River for a decade has shown no reductions in the level of phosphorus.

“Through this water testing, we have expanded it, and we’ve got 14 to 16 sites. So we’re really trying to pinpoint what areas are contributing most of the sediment, most of the phosphorus to the Rock River,” said Kent Henderson of the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain.

They hope through this testing they can tell farmers if their efforts are working, or are wondering if it’s not just farm practices that need to change. They are trying to identify the full scope of what is contributing to the problem.

But they remain perplexed as to why the phosphorus levels are not improving.

“We are wondering, why aren’t we going to see this? Or maybe we just won’t see it for another decade or another two decades, there may be so much legacy phosphorus sitting in these waterways that have to be flushed through that we’re going to keep measuring,” Henderson said.

The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are also wondering if farmers’ efforts are being counteracted by record rainfalls and flooding which is increasing the amount of runoff into the waterways.

