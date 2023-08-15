How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Body camera video released from deadly police shooting in New Jersey

Police body camera video related to a deadly police shooting in July was released. (Credit: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC, NEW JERSEY DA OFFICE, CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY) - The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General released police body camera video related to a deadly police shooting in July.

Video shows the moments when police arrived at a home on Amity Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where 42-year-old Estiben Algeria Hurtado lived and was ultimately shot on July 29 by Officer Steven Lazo.

Elizabeth Police were called to the home about a domestic dispute between Hurtado and a woman witnesses said was the ex-girlfriend of Hurtado’s brother.

Lazo was one of two officers who responded to the call. In the body camera footage, Hurtado is seen wielding a knife while another man was attempting to hold him back.

The woman with whom he was arguing was allegedly holding a bat. She can be heard screaming.

Community activists said police were too quick to pull the trigger.

“It happened pretty fast, and it probably didn’t have to happen that fast,” community activist Salaam Ismail said.

Activists said they have worked with police on de-escalation tactics, and they feel none of those methods were used.

“With more communication, more techniques, they could have slowed the situation and possibly didn’t have to resort to something lethal,” Ismail said.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Donald Hurley
Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police
Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.
Police identify driver killed in Mendon crash
A family had to be assisted out of the Winooski River in Richmond after they were stranded when...
Rafters rescued from Winooski River in Richmond
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
An emotional and heated Burlington City Council meeting Monday night as residents from across...
Outpouring of support for former Burlington racial equity director
The man reportedly jumped out and started cursing and banging on Woodruff’s car.
Woman says she and her 10-year-old son were targeted in road rage incident after school
Waiting lists for gender-affirming health care are growing in states that declared themselves...
States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand