Bradford commission on pandemic needs regroups to focus on homelessness

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont grapples with homelessness across the region, individual towns are also working to find solutions.

Bradford Resilience was a pandemic-era commission set up in Bradford to address the needs of the community, everything from food to health care. The group is now getting back together with a new focus on housing.

“There is a lot of places where I just don’t like. I have the opportunity to be there, but there is a drug problem,” said Fritz Sammy, who is housing insecure.

Sammy stopped by the Bradford Public Library to use the kitchen to make a hot drink. In recent days, he’s been couch surfing in the area and has at times been forced to sleep outdoors. He says he’s working to get a job and a place of his own.

Sammy says drugs are rampant in the homeless community.

“They give other people who don’t have housing a bad name,” he said.

The Bradford Library is a building on the front lines, if you will, of the homeless problem in Bradford.

“We have a kitchen, we have a clean restroom,” said Gail Trede, the library director.

She says she has seen more people hang out on the front stoop in recent months.

“People aren’t traveling here to Bradford to be homeless because it is such a great place to be. They are our neighbors,” Trede said.

Hundreds of homeless recently were evicted from state-funded hotels, emergency housing that was set up during the pandemic. That program has been extended but with stricter guidelines for those who qualify.

Bradford Resilience is made up of community stakeholders aiming to tackle the problem at the local level.

“Making sure that people are in safe and affordable housing, but then also like mental health services, medical services, it’s all super intra-connected,” said Rep. Monique Priestley, D-Bradford.

One short-term solution may be installing portable bathrooms, which is something other communities, like Brattleboro, are already doing.

Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Ami Sawtelle opens her church’s shower a couple of times a week. She says solutions start by treating people with compassion.

“Then maybe we could learn to reach out in love instead of out of fear and disgust,” Sawtelle said.

People like Fritz Sammy, who was also using the library’s Wi-Fi to check in on his latest job application.

“I feel like an outcast because of the other people who are in the same boat as me,” he said.

The commission plans to meet again the first week of September. They say they will likely not come up with all the answers, however, the important thing is to keep the conversation going.

Related Stories:

Housing crunch gets even tighter as floods damage affordable options

Experts chime in on Vt. homelessness crisis

Food shelf sees record need as Burlington’s homeless population surges

Where are evicted hotel-motel program recipients staying?

Vt. lawmakers pass budget, override 5 of 8 vetoes

New plan to extend emergency housing but with some requirements

Housing advocates say budget compromise falls short

Rutland holds Housing Resource Day for displaced Vermonters

Burlington, Montpelier race to address homeless needs

Vt. hotel-motel voucher recipients face pitfalls securing security deposits

Motel checkouts underway as judge denies effort to block closure of voucher program

Coalition of 17 lawmakers threaten to sustain possible budget veto

Gov. Scott vetoes $8.5 billion state budget

Central Vt. officials concerned about influx of unhoused after changes to hotel program

Vt. officials defend homeless hotel transition

Housing advocates push for state funding of emergency hotel program

Councilors pitch plan to allow camping in Burlington city parks

Vermont Senate approves $8B budget in preliminary vote

Scott administration ‘looking into’ mobile home parks for homeless

NH homeless crisis persists as emergency hotel program ends

Religious leaders call on lawmakers to continue emergency housing support

Vt. lawmakers face emergency housing budget deadlines

Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable

Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?

Vigils across the region honor homeless Vermonters who died

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

Vt. lawmakers meet to address emergency housing, poverty

Return of winter weather spotlights Vermont’s homeless dilemma

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter

St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.