The fight to find housing for Vermont flood victims in already tight market

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont already had a housing crunch, but the recent flooding-- which has displaced potentially hundreds-- has made it worse. Now, as the state works to find people shelter before the winter, state and local officials are preparing for challenging discussions in the months ahead.

The Green Mountain State is learning more every day about the impact of the recent flooding.

Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro and other local leaders hosted a key contingent of state lawmakers Tuesday to assess the impact of the floods firsthand.

“Resourcing these hard-hit communities and letting them tell us what will create a better, brighter future and better infrastructure,” said Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County.

In Barre, 363 buildings containing 517 units were impacted. About 30 were heavily damaged but it’s unclear exactly how many people have been displaced.

Storellicastro says the city was already struggling with finding housing slots for homeless community members who left hotels this summer.

“This really pales in comparison to what we were facing with the same constraints of what we had back then,” Storellicastro said.

Statewide, some 3,800 homeowners and 950 renters have registered with FEMA and 1,000 people are receiving rental assistance for rent, hotel rooms or repairs.

Meanwhile, the condition of homes and apartments is all over the map.

“I just don’t know what their options are,” Vt. Housing Commissioner Josh Hanford said.

Hanford says hundreds of homes suffered damage that may not be salvageable.

“There’s near 350 that will need more permanent solutions, too, and the options whether it’s a homeowner, landlord or renter that has to make those repairs is different,” Hanford said.

At his weekly news briefing, Gov. Phil Scott also gave an update on FEMA housing funds. The state is anticipating a decision on whether we will receive FEMA trailers.

“That program allows us to provide assistance when there isn’t rental stock available and we know Vermont has a tight market for rentals,” FEMA Coordinating Officer William Roy said.

Lawmakers are still months away from the legislative session when they can make more permanent decisions on housing assistance or more regulatory reform.

But back in Barre, Storellicastro says they are scrambling to find housing for people and predicts challenging discussions, including turning the parking lot of City Hall or the Barre Auditorium from sites of function and entertainment to sites for temporary housing.

“People like to go up there for events, there’s hockey played up there. But where else do we go for those temporary spaces?” Storellicastro said.

We’re also learning that following flooding during recent storms, Addison County did not meet the criteria for individual assistance. The governor says they are asking the feds to reopen the disaster incident period and will then consider appealing.

