Green Mountain Power warns of scam callers pretending to be with the utility

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power on Tuesday warned customers about a surge of scam calls to customers.

The scammers claim to be from GMP and demand immediate payment over the phone, and threaten power shut off if customers don’t pay right away.

The utility says if you get a call like this, you should hang up and not engage at all with the caller. Don’t provide any payment or personal information. Do not call back that number. And call GMP customer service to report the call at 888-835-4672 with any details like the number it came from, the caller’s name and what they said.

Customers are also urged to report the scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 or online.

