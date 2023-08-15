How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

How schools and online businesses are promoting diversity for the younger generation

An online clothing brand based in Vermont is on a mission to promote representation in the...
An online clothing brand based in Vermont is on a mission to promote representation in the Green Mountain State and educate children about diversity. - File photo(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An online clothing brand based in Vermont is on a mission to promote representation in the Green Mountain State and educate children about diversity.

“Diversity is about representation but it is also understanding the nuances of everybody’s personalities,” said Akshata Nayak, the founder of Little Patakha.

Little Patakha started in 2020 when a mother was trying to teach her daughter about her culture, but the idea quickly changed to something even bigger.

“One of the things that inspired me to pivot the idea of the brand was just the racial justice movement,” Nayak said.

The online children’s brand promotes now diversity through jigsaw puzzles and coloring books. The goal is to help young children understand diverse ideas, people and sounds.

Some of her products are being also being used in school classrooms all over Vermont.

“Teachers love the products that we created mostly because it encourages conversation,” Nayak said.

The Next Generation school in South Burlington promotes diversity through its books. I spoke with the director who says it’s a safe learning environment.

“The kids are learning about how family structures are and how family structures may be different,” said Taylor Cole, the Next Generation school director.

Cole says she works hard to make sure kids understand diversity. She says she doesn’t use any of Nayak’s products but shares her vision.

“We’re building that foundational step in early ed, especially,” Cole said. “We’re actually in our current me, myself and my world unit. So it works out perfectly.”

Nayak says it is important to start educating children at a young age about inclusiveness.

“So these kids are very open-minded, so they’re accepting of everything basically and so it’s very exciting for teachers to use these products and start their conversations with them,” Nayak said.

She says research shows inclusive messaging can change attitudes in just a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Donald Hurley
Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police
Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.
Police identify driver killed in Mendon crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll

Latest News

Vermont’s 2023 Dairy Farm of the Year has been chosen. We got help from our partners at the UVM...
Perseverance pays off for winners of Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year
Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.
Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours
Green Mountain Power on Tuesday warned customers about a surge of scam calls to customers.
Green Mountain Power warns of scam callers pretending to be with the utility
Vermont Strong license plates will soon be available for vehicles across the state.
Vermont Strong license plates will soon be available, governor says