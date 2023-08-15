Injured hiker rescued from Mount Colden’s Trap Dike

KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A severely injured hiker was rescued from the Trap Dike on Mount Colden in Keene, N.Y. after falling about 40 feet from a the top of a waterfall.

The N.Y. Environmental Conservation Dept. says at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, nearly a dozen rangers and New York State Police responded to set up a multi-pitch, steep angle rope rescue. Officials say the 23-year-old Canadian hiker suffered significant head, rib, hip, and leg injuries.

Rangers and rescuers brought the patient to the base of Trap Dike and carried him to the NYSP helicopter waiting at the edge of Avalanche Lake. The hiker was flown to the hospital at 5:45 p.m. His current condition is unknown.

“This is definitely the most complicated rescue I’ve been on,” said Forest Ranger Charlie Foutch. “It was definitely a teamwork effort to get everybody out of there safely. We have had rescues here before so knowledge of those rescues definitely helped.”

Officials warn the Trap Dike is a notorious area because it’s a fourth class climb, and hikers often underestimate the difficulty. They stress only experienced climbers with proper equipment should attempt.

