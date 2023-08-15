How to help
Invasive elm zigzag sawfly confirmed in Vermont

Elm zigzag sawfly-File photo
Elm zigzag sawfly-File photo(NCDA & CS)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another invasive species of insect has made its way into Vermont.

Multiple state agencies report the elm zigzag sawfly has been located from larva samples taken out of Swanton, and there is also evidence of the bug taking up residence in Alburgh, North Hero and Milton.

This species is native to Asia and can be devastating to Vermont trees.

As its name implies, the elm zigzag sawfly leaves a telltale zigzag pattern on leaves when it feeds. Click here for more information on the elm zigzag sawfly and pictures of it during its various life stages.

If you think you’ve found the EZS or another invasive insect, you’re asked to report it at VTInvasives.org.

