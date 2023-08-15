Invasive elm zigzag sawfly confirmed in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another invasive species of insect has made its way into Vermont.

Multiple state agencies report the elm zigzag sawfly has been located from larva samples taken out of Swanton, and there is also evidence of the bug taking up residence in Alburgh, North Hero and Milton.

This species is native to Asia and can be devastating to Vermont trees.

As its name implies, the elm zigzag sawfly leaves a telltale zigzag pattern on leaves when it feeds. Click here for more information on the elm zigzag sawfly and pictures of it during its various life stages.

If you think you’ve found the EZS or another invasive insect, you’re asked to report it at VTInvasives.org.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.