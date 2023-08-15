How to help
At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

