Missing Vermont man found safe

Ryan Cross
Ryan Cross(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a missing Burlington man has been found safe.

Burlington Police said Ryan Cross, 34, was reported missing on Friday after he had not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. They said he may have been in the area of City Hall Park.

Tuesday, police said Cross was located by his family and he is safe.

