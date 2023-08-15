Outpouring of support for former Burlington racial equity director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An emotional and heated Burlington City Council meeting Monday night as residents from across Vermont came out in force to defend Tyeastia Green against a financial report commissioned by the city.

The report released last week accuses the former director of the Burlington Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging office of apparent mismanagement and carelessness during her time as a city employee.

Green was there in person to hear from her supporters who packed City Hall’s Contois Auditorium.

“At the end of the day, you will go home, but we don’t get to check out of our feelings when we leave this room,” Ferene Paris Meyer said.

Paris Meyer was one of the dozens who spoke up in solidarity with Tyestia Green Monday night, at one point, approaching Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger with an impassioned speech.

“Miro, your witch hunt on this queen ends today,” Paris Meyer said.

Paris Meyer led the rally outside City Hall before the meeting calling for the mayor to resign, claiming he is perpetuating white supremacy and harming Black femmes.

Inside the auditorium, Tyeastia Green was flanked by Paris Meyer and former Democratic state representative Kiah Morris.

“In the nearly 15 years I’ve lived in Vermont, nearly every job I’ve had has similar threats. Hire the Black woman, demand more work than what she’s compensated for, downplay or usurp her accomplishments, defame her character and push her out,” Morris said.

The financial review allegedly discovered Green and the city’s event planner, Casey Ellerby, failed to follow city rules, violated vendor policies and cost the city an extra $130,000 over budget for last year’s Juneteenth celebration, an event that happened months after Green resigned.

“Burlington Juneteenth 2021 and 2022 were some of the most triumphant days that I’ve had since calling Vermont my home. It is foul to cast dispersions on the events and the transformative work that was helmed by former director Green,” Morris said.

Progressive city councilors, including Zoraya Hightower, released a memo Monday detailing why they believe racial and gender bias motivated the financial review.

“It was supposed to be an objective memo and it doesn’t come across that way,” Hightower said.

The mayor did not speak about the report at Monday night’s City Council meeting. WCAX News has been requesting an interview with the mayor since Thursday.

Related Stories:

Rally at Burlington City Hall in support of former racial equity director

Burlington city councilor reacts to report alleging mismanagement, accusations of white supremacy

Former Burlington employee accuses mayor of white supremacy after report alleges mismanagement

Former BTV racial equity director leaves Minn. job amid accusations of mismanagement

Burlington mayor appoints new racial equity director

Weinberger addresses departure of racial equity director

More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office

Burlington racial equity director to leave post

Burlington to host Juneteenth celebration

Weinberger focuses on racial equity initiatives in proposed budget

Burlington mayor to focus on ending systemic racism during 4th term

Backlash over report from Burlington’s former police transformation director

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.