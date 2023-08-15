How to help
Retail spending up this summer in Vermont

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail spending is up this summer in Vermont.

The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association reports a 2%-3% increase this year compared to last year.

Despite the rise, some businesses are still burdened by COVID debt and many were hit by July’s flooding.

Erin Sigrist, the president of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association, says 800 businesses were impacted and some stores are seeing more than a million dollars in losses.

“Unfortunately, some of those retailers have been hit with the flooding. So some are losing valuable sales, you know, even right now during back-to-school shopping and hopefully they’ll be back before, you know, the very important holiday shopping season, which it takes up or makes up a significant portion of their income each year,” Sigrist said.

The U.S. Commerce Department also reports an increase in national retail spending this summer.

