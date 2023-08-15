How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Scott announces statewide Clean Up Day in wake of flooding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced a statewide Clean Up Day in the wake of the recent flooding.

Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that thanks in part to a $250,000 donation from Subaru of New England, a statewide flood recovery Clean Up Day will take place at the end of this month.

Scott said so far, more than 11 million pounds of debris have been removed from Vermont cities and towns, and there’s still more to pick up.

The governor fears tourism will be impacted if towns and cities are not cleaned up by foliage season.

“After Tropical Storm Irene, there were many who canceled their trips to Vermont, as you might recall, and decided to vacation elsewhere. We want to prevent that from happening this year. We know much of Vermont relies on tourism to support our local economy,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Vermont’s flood recovery cleanup day is scheduled for Sat., Aug. 26.

A special website has been set up where people can ask for help or find out how to lend a hand.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Donald Hurley
Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police
Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.
Police identify driver killed in Mendon crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
A family had to be assisted out of the Winooski River in Richmond after they were stranded when...
Rafters rescued from Winooski River in Richmond

Latest News

Elm zigzag sawfly-File photo
Invasive elm zigzag sawfly confirmed in Vermont
Ryan Cross
Missing Vermont man found safe
The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Vermonters about private car sales after the...
Vt. DMV warns of people selling vehicles with undisclosed flood damage
An emotional and heated Burlington City Council meeting Monday night as residents from across...
Outpouring of support for former Burlington racial equity director