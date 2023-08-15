Scott announces statewide Clean Up Day in wake of flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced a statewide Clean Up Day in the wake of the recent flooding.

Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that thanks in part to a $250,000 donation from Subaru of New England, a statewide flood recovery Clean Up Day will take place at the end of this month.

Scott said so far, more than 11 million pounds of debris have been removed from Vermont cities and towns, and there’s still more to pick up.

The governor fears tourism will be impacted if towns and cities are not cleaned up by foliage season.

“After Tropical Storm Irene, there were many who canceled their trips to Vermont, as you might recall, and decided to vacation elsewhere. We want to prevent that from happening this year. We know much of Vermont relies on tourism to support our local economy,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Vermont’s flood recovery cleanup day is scheduled for Sat., Aug. 26.

A special website has been set up where people can ask for help or find out how to lend a hand.

