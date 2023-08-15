Stuck truck closes Notch Road for several hours

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another tractor-trailer got stuck on Route 108-- the Notch Road-- on Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say around 11 a.m., the truck got stuck as it tried to pass through Smugglers’ Notch.

Police say the driver, Billy Tolson, 66, of Loraine, Ohio, believed he could make it through and ignored all the warning signs leading up to the Notch.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to get the rig back out.

Eagle Logistics, the company Tolson works for, was issued a $2,300 fine.

The narrow and twisting seasonal road from Cambridge to Stowe has seen increased trouble in recent years with tractor-trailer drivers ignoring warning signs and getting stuck in the tight passageway, blocking the road for hours at a time and frustrating locals.

