Student from Vt. seeks to have terroristic threats case tossed in Minn.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of making terroristic threats at his Minnesota college is trying to get his case tossed.

According to a court filing in Rice County, Waylon Kurts’ attorney says none of the charges against his client have any merit.

In the motion to dismiss, the defense contends Kurts may have broken campus policy by having empty gun magazines but that doesn’t mean he broke the law.

Prosecutors say Kurts, of Middlesex, was planning a mass casualty event at St. Olaf College.

