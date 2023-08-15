How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s amazing success and broad appeal are certainly worth studying – and Ghent University in Belgium thinks her lyrics are worth studying too.

The school is launching a new course dedicated to the literary merit of Taylor Swift’s discography.

The course is called “Literature: Taylor’s Version” – a nod to the artist’s rerecorded album titles.

It will be available to students starting this fall.

The professor’s blog “Swifterature” compares the pop star’s songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift’s work to engage with literature “from the medieval period to the Victorian,” as well as the work of contemporary authors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Donald Hurley
Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police
Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.
Police identify driver killed in Mendon crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Warren on Monday. - File photo
2 killed in Warren crash
The trail in South Londonderry that led to an artist's giant wooden troll has been closed by...
Vt. landowners close trail that led to artist’s giant wooden troll

Latest News

Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. seeks to have terroristic threats case tossed in Minn.
As the death tolls continues to rise, those affected by the Maui wildfires are beginning a long...
Death toll expected to rise in Hawaii wildfires
Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears
Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears
Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears