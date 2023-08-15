How to help
Vermont gears up for Canada Goose hunting season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Canada goose hunting season is right around the corner in Vermont.

It lasts from September 1st through September 25th, in an effort to control local populations before Canada Geese migrate south..

The daily bag limit is five in the Connecticut River Zone and eight across the rest of the state.

There will be a second and another late goose hunting season this year, as well.

You do need a hunting license, and there are other requirements before heading out to hunt.

