Vermont Strong license plates will soon be available, governor says

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Strong license plates will soon be available for vehicles across the state.

The special plates will raise money for flooding recovery like they did after Tropical Storm Irene.

The new design changes “I am Vermont Strong” to “We are Vermont Strong.”

Two designs will be available. The second adds “Tough, too” to the plate.

The governor says he expects the website to buy the plates to go live by the end of next week.

