Vermont Strong license plates will soon be available, governor says

Vermont Strong license plates will soon be available for vehicles across the state. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Strong license plates will soon be available for vehicles across the state.

The special plates will raise money for flooding recovery like they did after Tropical Storm Irene.

The new design changes “I am Vermont Strong” to “We are Vermont Strong.”

Two designs will be available. The second adds “Tough, too” to the plate.

The governor says he expects the website to buy the plates to go live by the end of next week.

