Vt. DMV warns of people selling vehicles with undisclosed flood damage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Vermonters about private car sales after the floods.

They say there is a good chance that some people will try to sell their vehicles in bad faith without disclosing damage from the floodwaters.

Flood damage can affect the engine or transmission, corrode wiring, harm the airbag and impair the vehicle’s computers. And those problems may not be immediately visible.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has tips on how to avoid post-disaster fraud.

