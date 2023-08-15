Vt. farmers will receive flood recovery assistance from a new task force

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new task force is on its way to aid farmers in recovery.

The panel is expected to deliver a report to policy makers in the next few weeks that will focus on the short and long term strategies for recovery and weather resilience.

In addition to the task force, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture has issued a survey to record flood losses and damage to farms that happened during the July flooding.

The survey will be open for farmers to submit their information until August 28th, and can be accessed on the VAA website.

