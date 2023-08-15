How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

A Warren car crash results in two deaths

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead this morning following a crash in Warren.

It happened last night just after 8:30 p.m. on Route 100 near Leland Jones Road.

One of the drivers was 37-year-old Harley Laplante of Warren, and the other was a 61-year-old man whose name has not yet been released.

Each of them were alone in their vehicles, and each were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the crash are minimal at this time as police investigate.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerard Vorsteveld
Swimmer hit in Lake Champlain by suspected boater under the influence
Donald Hurley
Vt. man faces charges including negligent driving, trying to elude police
Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash in Mendon on Friday.
Police identify driver killed in Mendon crash
A family had to be assisted out of the Winooski River in Richmond after they were stranded when...
Rafters rescued from Winooski River in Richmond
Police say a North Country woman killed a man in Indian Lake. - File photo
Northern New York woman arrested in murder of Indian Lake man

Latest News

Two people are dead this morning following a crash in Warren.
A Warren car crash results in two deaths
FILE
Vermont’s cannabis industry looks ahead after a strong first year
Courtesy of N.Y. Dept. of Environmental Conservation
Injured hiker rescued from Mount Colden’s Trap Dike
NH rescue
Injured hiker rescued from Mount Colden’s Trap Dike