A Warren car crash results in two deaths

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead this morning following a crash in Warren.

It happened last night just after 8:30 p.m. on Route 100 near Leland Jones Road.

One of the drivers was 37-year-old Harley Laplante of Warren, and the other was a 61-year-old man whose name has not yet been released.

Each of them were alone in their vehicles, and each were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the crash are minimal at this time as police investigate.

