When rentals flood, where does it leave the tenants?

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Renters displaced by July’s flooding have a lot of questions. Do they still have to pay rent? Where will they go?

Our Rachel Mann got some answers and spoke to one barre woman navigating houselessness after her apartment filled with water.

“I can pay for an apartment or room, but finding it-- that’s the biggest thing,” said Dreanna Jerome, whose Barre apartment flooded last month. “I have more than others-- and I thank god for that-- but... I don’t know at this point... We slept in the truck for eight days. We slept at a campground in a lean-to for $275 a week. Then we had to get a loan from my partner to get this.”

She just got her security deposit and pro-rated rent back from her property managers on Tuesday without having to take legal recourse. But many Vermonters have.

“As of last Friday, the calls we have gotten have increased with the advent of the flooding,” said Laura Gans, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid.

Gans says there aren’t clear answers as to who is entitled to stop paying rent, their deposits or alternate housing. A lot of it depends on the lease and whether the tenant hopes to stay.

“People’s electricity is not on. Their propane is not working. They had to leave suddenly without a chance to collect their belongings,” Gans said.

She adds landlords are legally required to make repairs in a “reasonable” amount of time but it’s hard to determine what’s reasonable in the case of a natural disaster.

One thing she is sure of is people shouldn’t be in units that aren’t habitable.

“To be habitable, a rental unit needs to have running water, a toilet that flushes, it shouldn’t have any leaks,” Gans explained.

Vermont Legal Aid has some general advice on its website people can reference before contacting them with questions.

“You just have to make sure we know the facts of certain situations so we can give the best advice,” Gans said.

As for Jerome, she and her partner still need to find a place before winter.

“Like I said, I only make a thousand dollars a month. But there’s people who make less than I do,” she said. “What do you do?”

