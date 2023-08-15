Wildlife Watch: Public asked to help with annual Turkey Brood Survey

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Seen any turkeys in your travels? Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants to hear about it. They’re asking the public for help with the annual Turkey Brood Survey.

At the Windsor Grasslands Wildlife Management Area, Wildlife Biologist Chris Bernier is focused on the fields.

“They tend to hang out at the lower edge of this field where they can dart into the shrub cover that’s adjacent to it if a predator or a brood survey participant comes along,” Bernier said.

He’s looking for turkeys and he’s currently in the field of dreams for the birds.

“It is a largely a grassland-focused WMA, as you can see, and why it’s significant for turkeys-- it’s significant to a whole host of species but turkeys among them-- is because of the grasslands that are here and it provides those perfect the perfect mix of shrublands, grasslands and even upland forest where the turkeys can go about their life history. You get all the nutrients and forage they need,” Bernier said.

Searching for turkeys is something the state is asking you to do, as well.

“For the months of July and August, we asked participants who are out and about over the course of their daily lives and see a turkey brood or turkeys to take a moment to figure out the hens from the poults and the toms and the jakes and to count them, then to report their sightings,” Bernier said.

So far, the numbers are down for the citizen scientist survey.

“We have not seen the participation this year as much as we would like. We normally get around 1,000-1,100 observations per year, again July and August. This year, we’re way below that,” Bernier said. “I want to know why the numbers are low, the numbers of observations being reported. Is it because there are less turkeys or is it because there’s less participation?”

One factor could be the wet summer that Vermont has seen.

“Wet weather, particularly cold wet weather is really hard on the turkey poults. So, the highest mortality for turkeys in their entire lifecycle is the first three weeks of life. So turkeys lay 10 to 12 eggs starting in mid-April. They incubate those eggs for 24, 26, 28 days, and then they hatch in late May, early June. They experience those new, newly hatched chicks, poults experience the highest mortality those first few weeks and now we’re out here in July and August trying to assess how much that mortality impacted them,” Bernier said.

The other factor could be the turkeys are just hiding.

“The other factors that play into these numbers of observations we’re getting is likely the fact that farmers have had a real struggle this year trying to hay their fields. And when there’s standing hay fields, turkeys are much harder to see, they’re much more concealed which is great for the turkeys. They love that. Lot of insect life for them to forage on, a lot of cover for them to move about in. But it’s really hard to see the turkeys and when you do see a turkey, particularly a hen, they’re standing with their heads up in guard. It’s hard to see the little ones that are really, you know, completely concealed by the vegetation,” Bernier said.

Bernier says this survey is a win-win for everyone.

“The benefits of citizen science in this way are many and they’re not so easy to quantify. But from my perspective, when we engage our citizens in collecting scientific data that helps us manage populations, it enlightens our population. The science and scientific method, it gets them involved, broadens their understanding of the data sets that we use for the analysis... and they get to participate in. It’s awesome,” Bernier said.

Click here for Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Turkey Brood Survey.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.